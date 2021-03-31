Salih ratifies the pensions bill for Healthcare personnel who passed away from COVID-19

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-31T14:31:36+0000

Shafaq News / The president of the republic, Barham Salih, ratified on Wednesday the pensions bill for the medical, healthcare, and administrative personnel who perished on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle. Salih stressed while signing the bill, that the ratification is an appreciation for the efforts and enormous sacrifices that the medical and Healthcare staff made to protect citizens and preserve the public health from the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic, "it is to ensure a decent life for their families and secure their access to the retirement rights." The bill was referred to the presidency of the Republic after it was voted upon and approved by the Iraqi Parliament.

