Salih on the Trilateral Summit: a turning point

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, hosted a dinner in honor of the Egyptian President, Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, and the Jordanian King, Abdullah II, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

A readout issued by the Iraqi Presidency said that the dinner table also hosted the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halboosi, and the Chair of the Judicial Council, Faiq Zeidan.

President Salih said, "it is a pivotal occasion to convene as Iraqis to celebrate the dears guests of Iraq, President al-Sisi and King Abdullah," laying emphasis on the ties that bind Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt, and the endeavors to boost and consolidate them.

"The Iraqi-Egyptian-Jordan cooperation is an important turning point in the region shrouded by tensions, crises, and conflicts for long periods, to establish security, stability, and economic cooperation, resort to dialogue and convergence to solve problems, address the mutual challenges in Countering terrorism and extremism, bolster economic and commercial companionship, and secure job opportunities."

Salih said that the three countries shall benefit from the geographical connection and the level of connection between the three sides to reach wider cooperation horizons in economy, trade, development, and establish infrastructure and energy projects, and deter the repercussions of terrorism, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A safe, stable, and sovereign Iraq, with its relations with its Arab brothers and Islamic neighbors, and restoring its vital role, is central to consolidating security, stability, and development in the entire region."