Salih discusses with the Kurdistan delegation solutions to the outstanding issues

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, stressed the need to reach "radical solutions" to the outstanding issues between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region.

A statement by the Media Office of the Presidency of the Republic said that Salih received on December 17 the Kurdistan Region delegation headed by Vice President of the Regional Government, Qubad Talabani, in the presence of Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Bashir Al-Haddad.

The statement added that during the meeting, the parties stressed the need to reach radical solutions to the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan region and the federal government, based on the constitution, adding, "The solutions come through deep understanding and a common desire to achieve the interests of citizens, pointing to the need to resolve the issue of the region's employees' salaries, in addition to other pending financial issues.

The meeting discussed the delegation's mission in Baghdad and the need to adhere to constructive dialogue and communication to overcome difficulties, find solutions to resolve disputes, guarantee the rights of citizens, and meet their demands, according to the statement.