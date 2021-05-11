Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Salih discusses bilateral relations with the Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-11T17:01:17+0000
Salih discusses bilateral relations with the Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, stressed the need to activate the memorandums of understanding signed with Saudi Arabia.

The Media Office of the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement that Salih received the Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and his accompanying delegation, where they discussed Iraqi-Saudi relations, and the two countries' keenness to develop bilateral relations.

According to the statement, Salih stressed the importance of developing relations between the two sides and consolidating prospects for cooperation in various fields, calling for implementing the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries in the fields of security, economy, and investment.

For his part, the Saudi Prince affirmed his country's commitment to supporting the security and stability of Iraq and strengthening the bonds of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of security, economy, and investment.

related

Salih wishes Trump a speedy recovery and stresses on protecting missions, upon receiving Tueller

Date: 2020-10-04 13:12:49
Salih wishes Trump a speedy recovery and stresses on protecting missions, upon receiving Tueller

The Iraqi President receives Pope Francis in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-05 12:25:39
The Iraqi President receives Pope Francis in Baghdad

Iraq’ Barham Salih to build a strong Iraq

Date: 2021-01-06 09:18:05
Iraq’ Barham Salih to build a strong Iraq

Saleh highlights the need for the "International observation over the elections"

Date: 2021-03-28 14:17:32
Saleh highlights the need for the "International observation over the elections"

Salih stresses Iraq's keenness to enhance cooperation with France

Date: 2021-01-31 11:41:13
Salih stresses Iraq's keenness to enhance cooperation with France

The Iraqi President ratifies the roster of the Federal Supreme Court members

Date: 2021-04-10 14:42:22
The Iraqi President ratifies the roster of the Federal Supreme Court members

The Iraqi President meets the Russian ambassador to Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-21 12:05:15
The Iraqi President meets the Russian ambassador to Baghdad

Iraq hosted "more than one" round of Iranian-Saudi talks, President Salih says

Date: 2021-05-05 15:44:26
Iraq hosted "more than one" round of Iranian-Saudi talks, President Salih says