Salih discusses bilateral relations with the Pakistani Minister of Military Production
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-01-26T10:57:22+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, discussed today with the Pakistani Minister of Military Production, Zubaydah Jalal, enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the defense field.
A statement by the Presidency's Media Office quoted Salih saying, "The world, and the region in particular, are facing common challenges such as terrorism, extremism and the escalation of tensions that affect global security and stability. Facing these challenges requires international cooperation and maintaining international security and stability."
For her part, Jalal affirmed her country's commitment to support Iraq, consolidate bilateral relations and military cooperation, and train Iraqi security forces, according to the statement.