Salih calls for a "new political contract" to save Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, called for what he called "the new political contract", which he said would enable Iraqis to build a state with full sovereignty.

In statements reported by his media office, Salih said that this new contract addresses the accumulated errors that led to the cracking of the existing system of government, adding, "some want Iraqis to be preoccupied with internal conflicts that drain them, weaken and threaten their entity. This cannot continue. The country is inviolable, the state is violated, and the country's conditions will not be straightened without its people being far from any foreign interference."

"Iraq faces substantial challenges and important entitlements, most notably early and fair elections, far from fraud or manipulating the will of the Iraqis in choosing their representatives, initiating reforms, strengthening security services and controlling fugitive weapons."