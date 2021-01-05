Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Salih calls for a "new political contract" to save Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-05T08:25:28+0000
Salih calls for a "new political contract" to save Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, called for what he called "the new political contract", which he said would enable Iraqis to build a state with full sovereignty.

In statements reported by his media office, Salih said that this new contract addresses the accumulated errors that led to the cracking of the existing system of government, adding, "some want Iraqis to be preoccupied with internal conflicts that drain them, weaken and threaten their entity. This cannot continue. The country is inviolable, the state is violated, and the country's conditions will not be straightened without its people being far from any foreign interference."

"Iraq faces substantial challenges and important entitlements, most notably early and fair elections, far from fraud or manipulating the will of the Iraqis in choosing their representatives, initiating reforms, strengthening security services and controlling fugitive weapons."

related

A legal expert: Salih and Al-Kadhimi can dissolve the parliament

Date: 2020-08-06 12:20:29
A legal expert: Salih and Al-Kadhimi can dissolve the parliament

Salih: UN supports the democratic processes in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-01 11:55:35
Salih: UN supports the democratic processes in Iraq

Salih and Al-Halbousi support Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-09-19 09:48:01
Salih and Al-Halbousi support Al-Kadhimi

Salih warns of future crises and deems the borrowing law "insufficient"

Date: 2020-11-13 10:00:25
Salih warns of future crises and deems the borrowing law "insufficient"

Iraq’s Salih meets the head of the Popular Mobilization commission

Date: 2020-11-18 12:17:49
Iraq’s Salih meets the head of the Popular Mobilization commission

Salih upon receiving two UK ministers: to ease the tensions in the region

Date: 2020-12-01 10:29:26
Salih upon receiving two UK ministers: to ease the tensions in the region