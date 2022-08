Shafaq News/ Iraq's outgoing President Barham Salih received the head of United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, in al-Salam palace, an official readout by the Iraqi presidency said on Sunday.

"Salih and Plasschaert discussed the updates on the political situation in Iraq and ways to overcome the ongoing crisis," the readout said.

The two sides called for "pursuing dialogue to reach satisfying results that achieve security and meeting the ambitions of the people."