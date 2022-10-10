Salih and Plasschaert call for dialogue to overcome political impasse

Shafaq News/ Iraq's outgoing President Barham Salih received the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, in al-Salam palace earlier today, Monday.

A readout by the president's office said that the meeting shed light upon the latest updates on the political situation in the country that has been locked in a year-long quagmire.

Salih and Plasschaert called for pursuing dialogue to meet the constitutional deadlines, cope with the challenges facing the country, maintain security and stability, and provide a decent life for the Iraqi people.