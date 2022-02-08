Report

Salih addressed the Supreme Court to hinder al-Halboosi from taking over presidency

Date: 2022-02-08T16:05:06+0000
Salih addressed the Supreme Court to hinder al-Halboosi from taking over presidency

Shafaq News/ The outgoing president of Iraq, Barham Salih, posted a correspondence to the Supreme Federal Court on the power void created by the parliament's failure to elect a president of the republic on Monday's session.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Salih's move came to counter Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi's maneuver to take over the president's duties under the pretext of "power vacuum by the end of Salih's term."

"Salih posted this correspondence to preclude al-Halboosi's attempt to temporarily take over the duties of the president in addition to his duties as parliament speaker," the source said.

