Salih: accountability is the way to console martyrs' families 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, attributed the cause of the two disasters of Al-Hussein Hospital in Dhi Qar, and before that Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad, to "corruption and mismanagement", noting that the investigation and accountability of the negligent is "the consolation of the martyrs and their families."

Salih stressed in a tweet today to conduct, "a strict review of the performance of institutions and the protect the citizens."

Last night, a massive fire erupted in Al-Hussein Hospital, which treats COVID-19 patients in the governorate, resulting in the death of dozens of patients.

Last April, a similar fire occurred in Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad.