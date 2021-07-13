Report

Salih: accountability is the way to console martyrs' families 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-13T05:25:07+0000
Salih: accountability is the way to console martyrs' families 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, attributed the cause of the two disasters of Al-Hussein Hospital in Dhi Qar, and before that Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad, to "corruption and mismanagement", noting that the investigation and accountability of the negligent is "the consolation of the martyrs and their families."

 Salih stressed in a tweet today to conduct, "a strict review of the performance of institutions and the protect the citizens."

 Last night, a massive fire erupted in Al-Hussein Hospital, which treats COVID-19 patients in the governorate, resulting in the death of dozens of patients.

Last April, a similar fire occurred in Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad.

