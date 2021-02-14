Salih: Iraq's stability is an essential factor for the prosperity of the region

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, said that the stability of the situation in Iraq is an essential factor for the region's stability and prosperity.

The Republic's Presidency said in a statement, "The President of the Republic, Barham Salih, received today, at Baghdad Palace, a delegation that included Arab personnel from Egypt, Jordan, Sudan, and Tunisia."

"During the meeting, the parties discussed developments on the Arab and regional arenas, and the challenges facing the region and its people, especially amid the outbreak of COVID-19 and the threats of terrorism", the statement said.

The Iraqi president stressed the need for, "cooperation and solidarity, overcoming crises, communication and dialogue to ensure Arab and regional security and stability, and enhancing economic and cultural cooperation."