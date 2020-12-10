Saleh: Iraq is an essential pillar of regional and international cooperation

Shafaq News / Barham Salih, Iraqi President, stressed, on Thursday, the necessity of not forsaking the victories against ISIS, "honoring the martyrs and sacrifices”.

Saleh said in a statement on the occasion of Victory over ISIS, “we need to fight corruption, strengthen the state’s authority and respect its sovereignty by consolidating the cessation to hostilities” adding, “the coming elections should be away from pressures, fraud and manipulation, and the displaced should also return to their areas.”

Saleh confirmed that Iraq distances itself from the regional conflicts, and it is an essential pillar of regional and international cooperation.