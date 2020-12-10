Report

Saleh: Iraq is an essential pillar of regional and international cooperation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-10T10:32:37+0000
Shafaq News / Barham Salih, Iraqi President, stressed, on Thursday, the necessity of not forsaking the victories against ISIS, "honoring the martyrs and sacrifices”.

Saleh said in a statement on the occasion of Victory over ISIS, “we need to fight corruption, strengthen the state’s authority and respect its sovereignty by consolidating the cessation to hostilities” adding, “the coming elections should be  away from pressures, fraud and manipulation, and the displaced should also return to their areas.”

Saleh confirmed that Iraq distances itself from the regional conflicts, and it is an essential pillar of regional and international cooperation.

