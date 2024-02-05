Salahuddin tribes, blocs reject Abu Mazen as governor

Shafaq News/ The Council of Balad Tribes and a faction of the National Framework in Salahuddin province rejected, on Monday, Ahmed Al-Jubouri "Abu Mazen" as the governor of Salahuddin.

The Tribes demanded during a press statement the intervention of the four presidencies (the republic, the cabinet, the parliament, and the judiciary) to re-elect the president of the Salahuddin council and the governor

Moreover, they have requested the four presidencies to establish "South Salahuddin" province.

Earlier today, Mohammed Al-Baldawi, an MP from the Sadiqoun bloc, threatened to reveal hidden facts and he added, “the corrupt and the traitors will be expelled from Salahuddin”, following Salahuddin provincial council session.

Furthermore, the National Framework bloc was “unsatisfied”, after the election of the local government in Salahuddin. The bloc accused its allies of sectarianism and betrayal, and said in a statement after the Sunday’s session “we would take legal measures against the illegalities that occurred in the session and the selection of unqualified people for the positions.”