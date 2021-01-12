Saladin to implement major administrative changes in the governorate's Investment Commission

Shafaq News / The Governor of Saladin, Ammar al-Jabr, announced on Tuesday that the National Investment Commission had approved replacing the current director of the Governorate's Investment Commission.

Al-Jabr said during a visit to the Investment Authority, "the head of the National Authority, Suha Al-Najjar, agreed over a phone call to change the Investment Authority director in Saladin Governorate, Laith Hamid."

"The process also involves the assistant director of the Investment Authority in the Governorate," he added, "the procedures for nominating the candidates for the positions will be conducted according to the administratively applicable controls."