Saladin secures the borders with "Baghdad Belt" for the safe passing of Al-Arbaeen pilgrims

Shafaq News / Saladin Governorate announced securing its borders with "Baghdad Belt" regions to facilitate the passage of pilgrims' convoys heading to the city of Karbala to perform the decrees of Al-Arbaeen visit of Imam Hussein.

The mayor of Al-Dujayl district, south of Saladin, Abdul Aziz Fazaa Muhammad, told Shafaq News agency, "the security formations have significantly enhanced their field-level presence at the borders adjacent to the Baghdad belt areas and Al-Tarmiyah district to protect the convoys of pilgrims heading to the city of Karbala", highlighting," the intense deployment of security services and Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi forces".

"The security forces imposed a tight control over the borders with Baghdad to prevent any attacks on Al-Dujayl district from areas of insurgent presence for ISIS cells", he continued.

It is noteworthy that ISIS retains a heavy insurgent presence in Al-Tarmiyah district in the absence of security control. Those areas frequently witness armed attacks on security personnel and residential areas.



