Saladin: power shortages are a reminder of ancient times

Shafaq News/ The governorate of Saladin demanded on Sunday maintaining its shares from al-Jalsiyah thermal power station, which is expected to be inaugurated soon with a productive power of 600 Megawatts, to put an end to years of power shortages.

Jassem al-Jbarah, the governorate’s MP, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, “We demand of the Ministry of Electricity that it dedicates the biggest share of the energy generated by al-Jalsiyah station, which is soon to be inaugurated in the Samarra district, to save administrative units which have been relegated to ancient times due to electricity shortages over the span of 16 years or more.”

He added, “Although the production of the al-Jalsiyah station will be dedicated to strengthening the national network according to the country’s policies, we refuse to give up on our share of the energy production of the station, despite the claim of unavailable expansion lines and the unsoundness of existing lines and networks.”

According to al-Jbarah, “The rate of electrical supply in all the regions of Saladin does not exceed 20%, and this has lead to tremendous economic and living losses across all sectors. Electricity is supplied at an average of one or two hours per day.”

He added that Saladin is the governorate that is the most deprived of electricity supply since the fall of the ancient regime.