Saladin is ready to run the elections in October

Shafaq News / Al-Fatah Alliance confirmed today, Monday that the Saladin Governorate is ready to hold early elections.

The head of the coalition, Abdel-Saheb Al-Baldawi told Shafaq News Agency "The Governorate of Saladin is politically and security-ready to hold early elections in all its regions due to the security forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces control over all region.”

On the illegal weapons, Al-Baldawi stressed that there is no presence of any uncontrolled weapons “threatening the electoral process."

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called an early general election for June 6, 2021, roughly a year ahead of when it would normally be held.

Later, Iraq’s cabinet decided to postpone the general election to Oct. 10.

Early elections are a key demand of Iraqi anti-government protesters who staged months of mass demonstrations last year and were killed in their hundreds by security forces and gunmen.