Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Saladin governor orchestrates major changes in high administrative positions in the governorate

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-02T09:57:36+0000
Saladin governor orchestrates major changes in high administrative positions in the governorate

Shafaq News / The governor of Saladin, Ammar Jabr al-Jubouri, issued on Tuesday an order dismissing officials from their positions. 

According to a document obtained by Shafaq News agency, the governor dismissed the director of the Provincial Affairs Department, Muhammad Farhan Hammoud, and appointed Abd al-Salem Gharbi as his replacement.

 The governor also relieved the director of the compensation department, Hassan Ibrahim, from his duties without disclosing the circumstances of his decisions.

Saladin is witnessing a significant turnover in the high-level administrative units and service departments. Officials and residents of the governorate attribute those 

related

A new explosion targets an international coalition convoy in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-21 21:15:13
A new explosion targets an international coalition convoy in Saladin

Six terrorists arrested in Saladin

Date: 2020-08-08 10:23:49
Six terrorists arrested in Saladin

Five terrorists arrested in Saladin

Date: 2020-10-19 17:37:40
Five terrorists arrested in Saladin

Saladin: Initial agreement on the election law

Date: 2020-09-09 13:44:02
Saladin: Initial agreement on the election law

Iraq regains confidence in dealing with “outlawed militias”

Date: 2021-01-05 20:10:47
Iraq regains confidence in dealing with “outlawed militias”

ISIS attacks a security point in Saladin

Date: 2020-11-23 20:54:05
ISIS attacks a security point in Saladin

massive ISIS attack killed 11 of PMF in Saladin

Date: 2021-01-23 21:09:02
massive ISIS attack killed 11 of PMF in Saladin

ISIS suicide bomber killed in Saladin

Date: 2020-12-08 11:23:31
ISIS suicide bomber killed in Saladin