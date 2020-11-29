Saladin farmers warn of ISIS return

Shafaq News / Farmers in southeastern regions of Saladin warned on Sunday of the return of ISIS incursions and their targeting of agricultural villages.

Maher Muhammad al-Hasan, a social figure in one of the villages on the outskirts of Al-Eith district, which belongs to Al-Dur district, told Shafaq News agency, "This month, there have been 4 terrorist incidents targeting farmers in the outskirts of Al-Dur, including the kidnapping of farmers or targeting them with explosive devices."

Al-Hassan affirmed, "the causes of the accidents and attacks are the security gaps, and ISIS's attempt to terrify the population and prevent them from cooperating with the security services and providing support and aid to the terrorists who move between villages."

He added that most of the attacks occur at night, and in places far from the security presence.

In a related context, Maidan, located 50 km northeast of Tuz Khurmatu district and adjacent to the Hamrin Mountains, reported a mass exodus of its residents to escape the oppression of ISIS.

The people told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS terrorists are present in the village of Maidan and other areas near the Hamrin hills, due to the presence of many incubators for the organization's terrorists as well as wanted persons who have returned to their areas again.

In turn, the spokesman for the command of the North Axis of the Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Ali al-Husseini, confirmed the existence of ISIS enclaves and incubators in the villages adjacent to the Hamrin Mountains within the strip extending between Kirkuk and Salad