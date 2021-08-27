Report

Saladin detachments thwart a terrorist plot, arrest a security commander 

Date: 2021-08-27T16:22:23+0000
Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq's National Security Council foiled a terrorist attack in Al-Alam district, Saladin Governorate.

The Council said in a statement, "Based on accurate intelligence, the National Security detachments in Saladin thwarted a terrorist plot targeting the Al-Alam district.

They also arrested a security commander and his assistant for having belonged to ISIS, possessing five explosive devices and explosive materials to target people and security personnel.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians, security forces, power transmission lines, and towers in several governorates.

The Iraqi forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to the killing and the arrest of many members.

