Saladin criminal court sentences a prominent ISIS terrorist for death

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Judiciary sentenced a convict for the capital penalty for ties with the terrorist organization of ISIS.

The Supreme Judicial Court said in a statement released today, Tuesday, "the criminal court of Saladin/2nd commission issued six death sentences and two life sentences against a prominent ISIS terrorist in accordance with the provisions of the Article 4/1 of the counterterrorism law 13 of 2005."

"The convict took part in many terrorist operations, including car bombing attacks against security forces, attacks on al-Hashd al-Shaabi sites, murdering an officer of the Iraqi army, kidnap and robbery charges."