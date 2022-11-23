Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Saladin areas are free of terrorist acts, PMF commander

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-23T08:40:00+0000
Saladin areas are free of terrorist acts, PMF commander

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) carried out a two-axis security operation in Saladin Governorate to pursue ISIS remnants.

The PMF media official, Ahmed al-Kinani, told Shafaq News agency that the PMF forces “swept” the area within two axes east of the al-Dur district and the outskirts of the Dijla district, southeast of Tikrit to prevent ISIS from returning to the strongholds.

“All areas in Saladin, considered hotspots, are secured for more than a year,” Al-Kinani confirmed.

It is worth noting that Saladin Governorate is a part of the so-known “triangle of Death” with Kirkuk and Diyala, where ISIS sleeper cells target civilians and security forces.

related

Iraqi forces, PMF carry out an operation against terrorists in Saladin

Date: 2022-08-17 08:16:40
Iraqi forces, PMF carry out an operation against terrorists in Saladin

Four previously kidnapped fishermen by ISIS found dead in Saladin

Date: 2022-01-16 18:36:49
Four previously kidnapped fishermen by ISIS found dead in Saladin

PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2020-12-06 13:47:50
PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Saladin

Peshmerga official reveals the reasons for not opening an independent joint coordination center in Saladin

Date: 2021-05-28 12:48:36
Peshmerga official reveals the reasons for not opening an independent joint coordination center in Saladin

Two killed and five others injured in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2021-08-02 06:38:38
Two killed and five others injured in an ISIS attack in Saladin

An Iraqi soldier was killed in an ISIS attack east of Saladin

Date: 2021-04-15 08:04:59
An Iraqi soldier was killed in an ISIS attack east of Saladin

Two children killed in an explosion in Saladin

Date: 2022-03-15 17:51:28
Two children killed in an explosion in Saladin

Six terrorists arrested in Saladin

Date: 2020-08-08 10:23:49
Six terrorists arrested in Saladin