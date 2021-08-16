Saladin announces resolving the ISIS families' file

Shafaq News/ The Office of the Human Rights Commission in Saladin confirmed today that the ISIS families' file had been resolved.

The heaf of the office, Idris Al-Issawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "With tribal guarantees and governmental and community initiatives, Saladin returned all ISIS families to their original areas of residence in the governorate or deported them to other areas they suggested."

Al-Issawi pointed out that ISIS families are currently under tribal protection in their areas", noting, "the Human Rights Office had an active role in resolving this file in coordination with government and tribal parties and humanitarian organizations."

Al-Issawi warned of possible problems or repercussions with the beginning of the school year, and what ISIS families will go through, adding that the concerned authorities are preparing special programs and to avoid problems and integrate ISIS families into society.

Official sources in Saladin confirm the presence of hundreds of ISIS families in al-Shirqat and Baiji areas, as well as hotspot areas that were under the control of extremist groups.