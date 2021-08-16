Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Saladin announces resolving the ISIS families' file

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-16T09:52:52+0000
Saladin announces resolving the ISIS families' file

Shafaq News/ The Office of the Human Rights Commission in Saladin confirmed today that the ISIS families' file had been resolved.

 The heaf of the office, Idris Al-Issawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "With tribal guarantees and governmental and community initiatives, Saladin returned all ISIS families to their original areas of residence in the governorate or deported them to other areas they suggested."

 Al-Issawi pointed out that ISIS families are currently under tribal protection in their areas",  noting, "the Human Rights Office had an active role in resolving this file in coordination with government and tribal parties and humanitarian organizations."

 Al-Issawi warned of possible problems or repercussions with the beginning of the school year, and what ISIS families will go through, adding that the concerned authorities are preparing special programs and to avoid problems and integrate ISIS families into society.

 Official sources in Saladin confirm the presence of hundreds of ISIS families in al-Shirqat and Baiji areas, as well as hotspot areas that were under the control of extremist groups.

related

ISIS weakens between Kurdistan and the governorates of Saladin and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-14 10:35:51
ISIS weakens between Kurdistan and the governorates of Saladin and Kirkuk

Two killed and five others injured in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2021-08-02 06:38:38
Two killed and five others injured in an ISIS attack in Saladin

A PMF fighter killed in a prank gone wrong in Saladin

Date: 2021-02-18 16:59:15
A PMF fighter killed in a prank gone wrong in Saladin

UNDP to maintain Baiji districts in different fields

Date: 2020-11-06 09:25:22
UNDP to maintain Baiji districts in different fields

Peshmerga official reveals the reasons for not opening an independent joint coordination center in Saladin

Date: 2021-05-28 12:48:36
Peshmerga official reveals the reasons for not opening an independent joint coordination center in Saladin

Military orders to replace the commander of Samarra operations

Date: 2020-07-28 05:58:38
Military orders to replace the commander of Samarra operations

Mu'tasim sub-district tightens security measures following ISIS’s recent attacks

Date: 2021-04-20 12:10:54
Mu'tasim sub-district tightens security measures following ISIS’s recent attacks

Iraqi governorate considers involving the locals in protecting power towers

Date: 2021-06-20 18:09:27
Iraqi governorate considers involving the locals in protecting power towers