Saladin: Official reveals "obstacles" to the return of residents

Shafaq News / A local official in Saladin governorate revealed today the obstacles hindering the return of tens of displaced villages in the eastern part of the governorate since 2015. Meanwhile, a leader in al-Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) called for the development of comprehensive plans to facilitate the return of the displaced.

Zanad Shalal Al-Sultani, the director of the Hamreen subdistrict in Al-Dour district, stated that "more than 20 villages, comprising over 1,000 families, have not returned to Al-Aith district in eastern Saladin due to their location within the frontlines and security hotspots connecting parts of Saladin, Kirkuk, and the boundaries of Diyala. This is due to their destruction and security risks, as well as the absence of all necessary service infrastructure required for their return."

Al-Sultani emphasized that "the majority of the displaced have adapted to the areas of displacement in Kirkuk, Al-Alam and Al-Dujail districts in Saladin, and the Kifri district in the Kurdistan Region (KRI)."

He added that "most of the houses are made of mud, making it difficult to rebuild them, especially in the absence of the necessary compensation to revive them." He also noted that they have largely turned into military frontlines.

On the other hand, Ali Nawaf Al-Hassan, an official in Al-Aslam Brigade (tribal fighters within the PMF) in Al-Aith areas, stated, "The security operations over the past years have not been successful in bringing back any displaced families out of a total of over 1,000 displaced families from the villages of Al-Aith since 2015 until now."

Al-Hassan called for "the development of comprehensive security and service plans to facilitate the return of the displaced to their residential areas and to end many living hardships." He considered that the stability and cleansing of Al-Aith region is contingent on "the return of the displaced and the reconstruction of their destroyed villages to provide support to the security forces in uncovering the hideouts and bases of ISIS elements."

It is noteworthy that the eastern areas of Saladin, particularly Al-Aith district, are known as hotspots for ISIS elements due to their vast geographical extension, rugged terrain, and the lack of control by security forces, in addition to their proximity to the borders of Kirkuk and the volatile areas on the outskirts of Diyala.