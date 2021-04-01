Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Sajjad al-Iraqi sparks the protests in Nasiriyah, again

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-01T16:16:56+0000
Sajjad al-Iraqi sparks the protests in Nasiriyah, again

Shafaq News/ Dozens of demonstrators in Dhi Qar governorate took to the streets of Nasiriyah on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that dozens of protestors gathered in al-Haboubi square in Nasiriyah downtown and Imam Ali street near the governorate headquarters to protest and burn tires for not having their ignoring their demands.

The protestors have been escalating because of the disappearance of the civilian activist Sajjad al-Iraqi and the ratification of the high dollar exchange rate officially in the Iraqi Parliament after voting for the general budget yesterday.

Sajjad, one of the activists, disappeared in Dhi Qar on the 20th of September, when individuals drove him to an unknown place under the force of arms.

Many Iraqi activists have been murdered and kidnapped during the protests that started in October 2019.

related

Three demonstrators killed in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-02-26 15:43:33
Three demonstrators killed in Nasiriyah

Shooting and burning tents as Al-Sadr's supporters return to Al-Haboubi square

Date: 2020-11-27 17:08:33
Shooting and burning tents as Al-Sadr's supporters return to Al-Haboubi square

The death toll from the Nasiriyah clashes rises to six

Date: 2021-02-26 16:56:15
The death toll from the Nasiriyah clashes rises to six

The Sadrist movement calls for its supporters to participate in a unified prayer in Nasiriyah

Date: 2020-12-03 17:47:06
The Sadrist movement calls for its supporters to participate in a unified prayer in Nasiriyah

Following Nasiriyah bloody demonstrations, protests erupt in four governorates

Date: 2021-02-26 19:46:49
Following Nasiriyah bloody demonstrations, protests erupt in four governorates

Confrontations renew between demonstrators and security forces in Nasiriya

Date: 2020-12-15 16:22:37
Confrontations renew between demonstrators and security forces in Nasiriya

Nasiriyah demonstrators refuse the appointment of Al-Asadi as governor of Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-26 21:15:40
Nasiriyah demonstrators refuse the appointment of Al-Asadi as governor of Dhi Qar

Security reinforcements arrive in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-01-07 20:40:30
Security reinforcements arrive in Nasiriyah