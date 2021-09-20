Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Sajjad al-Iraqi's fate still unknown one year after his disappearance

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-20T07:47:36+0000
Sajjad al-Iraqi's fate still unknown one year after his disappearance

Shafaq News/ Adviser to Dhi Qar Governor Ali Mahdi Ajil revealed today the latest developments in the forcibly disappeared activist Sajjad Al-Iraqi's case.

The 20th of September marks the first anniversary of the disappearance of activist Sajjad Al-Iraqi in Nasiriyah, the center of Dhi Qar Governorate.

Ajil told Shafaq News Agency, "Sajjad Al-Iraqi's fate has not been known yet, or whether he is alive or killed", noting, "Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's government is working to procrastinate the case, because the party that kidnapped him has enough influence to hinder the efforts to uncover the truth about his fate."

He said that the cooperation between the last committee formed by Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi, and the Abu Ragheef Committee, a month ago, did not find any lead in the case.

"Those who are accused of kidnapping Sajjad Al-Iraqi were smuggled to a neighboring country, despite issuing a travel ban against them."

Sajjad al-Iraqi, a prominent activist in the Dhi Qar protests, has been missing since the 20th of September last year, after unidentified persons kidnapped him.

Dozens of Iraqi activists were assassinated and kidnapped during the protests that began in October 2019 and toppled the previous government headed by Adel Abdul-Mahdi, at the end of the same year.

related

Young engineers and technicians still protesting around Dhi Qar oil refinery

Date: 2021-03-17 07:53:13
Young engineers and technicians still protesting around Dhi Qar oil refinery

Exploding oxygen tanks killed at least 45 lives at Covid-19 center in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-07-12 21:10:08
Exploding oxygen tanks killed at least 45 lives at Covid-19 center in Dhi Qar

Unidentified armed men attack the former deputy commissioner of Al-Rifai's house

Date: 2021-04-16 17:19:08
Unidentified armed men attack the former deputy commissioner of Al-Rifai's house

An Iraqi civic activist's home targeted in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-09-25 17:39:43
An Iraqi civic activist's home targeted in Dhi Qar

One killed and scores injured in an armed attack in Dhi Qar 

Date: 2021-05-27 07:28:18
One killed and scores injured in an armed attack in Dhi Qar 

Angry demonstrators block vital roads in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-06-13 20:55:48
Angry demonstrators block vital roads in Dhi Qar

Several governorates stand in solidarity with Dhi Qar demonstrations

Date: 2021-02-27 17:35:53
Several governorates stand in solidarity with Dhi Qar demonstrations

Employees in Dhi Qar stage a demonstration against a decision of the Integrity Commission

Date: 2021-08-04 10:01:16
Employees in Dhi Qar stage a demonstration against a decision of the Integrity Commission