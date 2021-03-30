Report

Sairoon sets a condition for some armed factions to participate on the “national dialogue”

Date: 2021-03-30T09:59:47+0000
Sairoon sets a condition for some armed factions to participate on the “national dialogue”

Shafaq News / Al-Sadr's political alliance Sairoon commented today, Tuesday, on the participation of some armed factions in the upcoming “national dialogue.”

MP Mahmoud Al-Zajrawi told Shafaq News Agency, that it is impossible for any armed party “to wave the Iraqi streets” and hold military parade, if it does not have political or military representation within the Popular Mobilization Authority."

Al-Zajrawi set a condition for dialogue with the armed factions -involved in missile strikes and military parades outside the state framework- which is to preserving the prestige of the state and the civil peace, stressing not to make concession to these groups.

"The actions of these factions must be stopped because they affect negatively the state's reputation and prestige” He added.

Earlier this month, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi called on the Iraqi government opponents to engage a "frank and open national dialogue" based on "security, peace, and prosperity" of Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi said, "The government is committed to the will of the people to ensure security, peace, reconstruction, and prosperity," calling on the different components to join hands as Pope and Sayyid al-Sistani's joined theirs.

The Prime Minister invited "the different political forces, popular and youth actors, as well as the government opponents" to "the dialogue table.”

Muqtada al-Sadr, Head of Sairoon just days after Al-Kadhimi’s initiative expressed support to this step

He also called for United nations-supervised dialogue among all parties except Baathists and terrorists.

