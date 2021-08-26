Sairoon's participation in the meeting with the three presidencies awaits al-Sadr's approval, MP says

Shafaq News/ Sairoon's participation in the meeting of the parliamentary blocs with the three presidencies awaits the approval of the leader of the Sadrist Movement, MP Jamal al-Fakher said on Thursday.

Al-Fakher told Shafaq News Agency, "the Sadrist movement did not participate in those meetings. The participation of the bloc in the upcoming meeting awaits the approval of Muqtada al-Sadr."

"So far, no official statement has been issued from al-Sadr's office on Sunday's meeting," he continued.

Earlier today, leader of al-Hikma movement Raheem al-Hamoudi said that the three presidencies and the political blocs will convene on Sunday to discuss the preparations of the Independent High Electoral Commission for the elections scheduled for October 10.