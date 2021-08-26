Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Sairoon's participation in the meeting with the three presidencies awaits al-Sadr's approval, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-26T17:58:41+0000
Sairoon's participation in the meeting with the three presidencies awaits al-Sadr's approval, MP says

Shafaq News/ Sairoon's participation in the meeting of the parliamentary blocs with the three presidencies awaits the approval of the leader of the Sadrist Movement, MP Jamal al-Fakher said on Thursday.

Al-Fakher told Shafaq News Agency, "the Sadrist movement did not participate in those meetings. The participation of the bloc in the upcoming meeting awaits the approval of Muqtada al-Sadr."

"So far, no official statement has been issued from al-Sadr's office on Sunday's meeting," he continued.

Earlier today, leader of al-Hikma movement Raheem al-Hamoudi said that the three presidencies and the political blocs will convene on Sunday to discuss the preparations of the Independent High Electoral Commission for the elections scheduled for October 10.

related

Sairoon sets a condition for some armed factions to participate on the “national dialogue”

Date: 2021-03-30 09:59:47
Sairoon sets a condition for some armed factions to participate on the “national dialogue”

The Parliament to discuss Al-Sadr's proposal regarding the borrowing law

Date: 2020-11-07 10:46:12
The Parliament to discuss Al-Sadr's proposal regarding the borrowing law

Al-Sadr: keep the COVID-19 vaccin away from the hands of the corrupt

Date: 2021-02-14 12:53:32
Al-Sadr: keep the COVID-19 vaccin away from the hands of the corrupt

Sairoon: Important laws to be voted upon in the upcoming parliament sessions

Date: 2021-05-23 11:09:21
Sairoon: Important laws to be voted upon in the upcoming parliament sessions

Al-Sadr is preparing for the upcoming Iraqi Elections

Date: 2020-11-27 11:46:14
Al-Sadr is preparing for the upcoming Iraqi Elections

Al-Sadr may not participate in the Parliamentary elections

Date: 2021-02-28 20:27:57
Al-Sadr may not participate in the Parliamentary elections

Electoral campaigns halted the legislative work, MP says

Date: 2021-06-15 15:27:38
Electoral campaigns halted the legislative work, MP says

Al-Sadr clarifies about repairing the “Shiite Home”

Date: 2020-12-11 06:26:18
Al-Sadr clarifies about repairing the “Shiite Home”