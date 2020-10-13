Iraq News

Sairoon reveals the outstanding issues in the new election law

Date: 2020-10-13T08:34:16+0000
Shafaq News / Sairoon Bloc in the Iraqi parliament revealed, on Tuesday, the outstanding issues to approve the new election law.

"The continued differences between the political blocs prevent the legislation of the election law," pointing to "discussions among all parties are still continuing.”

He added that "the most significant differences are about electoral districts and the official number of voters, especially in the capital, Baghdad, and some governorates."

The new election law is still suspended since differences remain on important issues.


