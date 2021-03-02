Sairoon opposes amending the Federal Court law, MP says

Shafaq News / MP of Sairoon, Riyadh Al-Masoudi, expressed his bloc's opposition to some political parties' demands of amending the Federal Court law.

The Federal Court Law is among the most controversial laws between the political blocs of the main components in Iraq, and Parliament has failed during the past legislative sessions to approve it.

Al-Masoudi said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "there are two draft laws for the Federal Court, the first submitted by the Presidency of the Republic and the other proposed by the Parliamentary Legal Committee," noting, "both passed the first and second reading in the Council of Representatives."

"The Presidency of Parliament will hold a meeting this evening for the political forces to discuss the general budget laws and the Federal Court in preparation for completing the legislation and preparing the environment for the commission to conduct the elections."

Al-Masoudi added, "the best solution is to legislate the Federal Court law in accordance with the constitution. However, most political forces incline to amend the law," stressing, "Sairoon refuses to amend the law and supports going to legislate a new law for the Federal Court."