Sairoon MP threatens to withdraw confidence from the Minister of Finance

Shafaq News / MP Jawad Al-Mousawi of Sairoon coalition threatened to question and withdraw confidence from the Minister of finance for his "discrimination" between the governorates and the Ministry's unfair distribution of Health's operational budget.

Al-Mousawi said in a statement that the Ministry of Finance, "made a big mistake in distributing the operating budget of the Ministry of Health, as it allocated nearly 134 billion dinars to al-Anbar, Saladin and Nineveh governorates, while Karbala, al-Muthanna, Maysan and Dhi Qar governorates were allocated 82 billion dinars only."

He pointed out, "the southern governorates, which lack the simplest services, are still being ruled unfairly, and these financial allocations are a living proof."

Moreover, al-Moussawi warned, "We will not remain silent, we will have a firm position in the Parliament and we may withdraw confidence from the Minister of Finance if he does not solve the issue."