Sairoon: Important laws to be voted upon in the upcoming parliament sessions

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-23T11:09:21+0000
Sairoon: Important laws to be voted upon in the upcoming parliament sessions

Shafaq News / Salam Al-Shammari, a member of the Iraqi House of Representatives from the Sairoon Coalition, said on Sunday that the next Iraqi Parliament sessions will witness voting on important laws that will shed light on the work of the current Parliament.

In a statement, al-Shammari said, “Many laws, whether new or amended, were completed by the relevant committees and are awaiting voting during the upcoming sessions, one of the most important being the amendment of the Provincial Councils Law, the Criminal Court Law, the Oil and Gas Law, and the Federation Council Law.”

He stressed the importance of attending the parliamentary sessions, completing the necessary quorum to pass the laws, and the necessity of the supervisory role of the Parliament.

The Iraqi Parliament is to hold its next session on May 29th and should vote on several bills during that session.

