Sairoon Alliance: There is a political and popular consensus to hold the elections on date

Shafaq News/ Muqtada al-Sadr's Sairoon alliance commented on Monday, on fears of postponing the early parliamentary elections.

"Some political parties and figures who felt the loss of the parliamentary elections from now (before being hold in the next October), because of their previous failure, and their rejection by Iraqi street (people), …they are working in all possible ways to postpone the early parliamentary elections to ensure that their influence could last more." Member of the Alliance, Mahmoud Al-Zajrawi, told Shafaq News Agency.

Al-Zajrawi added, "submitting an appeal against the new election law is a part of these parties and personnel acts to postpone the early elections, but this will not happen… There is a political and popular consensus to hold the elections on date, and this appeal will not affect at all, … Parliament will work to amend and legislate the Law in a record time.”

Yesterday, the Parliamentary Legal Committee revealed that the elections will be postponed due to some political forces challenging the election law.

Committee member Bahar Mahmoud told Shafaq News Agency, "Some political forces have submitted an appeal to the Federal Court with some articles and paragraphs of the electoral law, and this will lead to the postponement of the parliamentary elections."

"The Federal Court must consider the submitted appeal, and its decision to respond or decide will be according to the form of the appeal and the objection of political forces to the articles of the law."

It is noteworthy that some political forces and candidates running for the upcoming elections expressed their dissatisfaction with the election law approved by the council of Representatives.

It is noteworthy that early elections were a key demand of anti-government protesters who staged mass demonstrations that started in October 2019.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said the decision to set a new date to hold an early contest was made to give IHEC enough time to be fully prepared to hold fair and transparent