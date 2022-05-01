Report

Sadrists might gear up for a move to opposition, official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-01T16:12:38+0000
Shafaq News / The spokesman for the head of the Sadrist movement, Salah al-Obeidi, expressed the movement's readiness to represent the opposition in case other parties managed to form the government.

Al-Obeidi added in press statements that the trilateral alliance is being pressured by parties outside and inside Iraq. 

Al-Sadr and his allies recently formed a coalition called “Saving Homeland” but were unable to form the government due to the blocking third. Then Sadr passed the ball to the Coordination Framework, giving the alliance 40 days to form the government.

