Sadrists' booth closed at the Baghdad international book fair

Shafaq News / A leader in the Sadrist movement revealed today that the Sadrist movement's booth at the Baghdad international book fair, which opened its doors today, Thursday, was closed.

The leader, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that the orders were issued from al-Hannana (the headquarters of the Sadrist movement), after the head of the state of law coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, opened the exhibition in the absence of government officials, which angered Sadrist figures.

This tension is the result of differences between the Coordinating Framework and the Sadrist movement, which also hindered the formation of the new government.