Sadrist vs Coordination Framework: dispute over forming a new government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-17T19:19:58+0000
Sadrist vs Coordination Framework: dispute over forming a new government

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Sadrist Movement, led by Muqtada al-Sadr, revealed that it would not accept forming any government led by a figure from the Shiite Coordination Framework.

A prominent leader in Sadrist, who preferred to stay anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency that the Movement would not allow the Framework to form any new government headed by Muhammad Shi'aa al-Sudani (affiliated with Nuri Al-Maliki's State of Law Coalition) or any other figure supported by its leaders, and "would use all ways to prevent forming this government."

He did not rule out that the Sadrist supporters would demonstrate again to prevent holding any parliamentary session to approve the new government. "the Sadrists may storm the Green Zone in the coming days."

The Sadrist leader confirmed Al-Sadr's main orders: dissolving the Parliament and setting a date for early elections."

The current political deadlock is considered one of the most extended crises in the modern Iraqi regime since the Iraqi lawmakers failed to elect a new president of the republic and form a new government.

While local and regional calls for calm and dialogue continue, most political figures still refuse any foreign intervention, especially Al-Sadr, hoping to reach an internal solution to the current crisis.

All countries hoped that Iraqis would solve their problems through dialogues, including Iran, the accused of directly intervening in the Iraqi decision.

Earlier, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi revealed that European countries have requested to get the green light to intervene and solve the current crisis in Iraq.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera TV Channel, Raisi said Iran "would be happy to see a new strong government in Iraq. However, Iraqis should not tolerate any U.S. presence anymore."

"Several European countries contacted Tehran to talk about Iraq's crisis. They were informed that the issue only concerns the Iraqi side," he said.

