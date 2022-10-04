Sadrist to resume demonstrations against Al-Sudani's nomination for PM, Source

Shafaq News/ A source in the Sadrist Movement revealed that the Movement's supporters would return to the streets in the next few days.

The Sadrist leader, who preferred to stay anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency, "The leadership is discussing seriously the issue of resuming the protests in Baghdad and some central and southern governorates within days to prevent the Coordination Framework from forming a government headed by Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani."

"The next demonstrators will be much different." He added.

Iraq marked its most extended post-election deadlock as infighting among political groups escalated.

About a year since the October election, lawmakers tasked with choosing a president and prime minister looked no closer to an agreement, bringing the country to a record without a head of state or cabinet.

CF is still committed to Muhammad Shi'aa Al-Sudani for prime minister. Still, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, rejected al-Sudani because he was an ally of Nuri Maliki.

This issue created chaos when the Sadrist supporters stormed the Green Zone in Baghdad in the last months, rejecting this nomination. Later, some CF forces, including the State of Law, the Al-Hikma, and Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, returned to the streets, affirming their nomination.