Sadrist protestors erect tents in front of the Diyala governorate building

Shafaq News / Protestors from the Sadrist movement erected their sit-in tents in front of the Diyala governorate headquarters building, a reliable source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the protestors are following the instructions of the protests committee run by supporters of the Sadrist movement.

He added that the protestors will not end their protest unless they receive orders from the Central Sit-ins Committee in Baghdad.

Meanwhile, the security forces took serious security measures in the area, in anticipation of any emergency, according to the source.