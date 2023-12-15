Sadrist party's followers lead protests refusing elections in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Hundreds of followers of the Sadr movement demonstrated this Friday evening in rejection of the provincial council elections within the city of Sadr, east of Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that approximately 1,000 protesters, led by Ibrahim al-Jaberi, the Sadrist party's office manager in Baghdad, gathered this Friday evening on Jawadir Street in Sadr City, east of Baghdad, on the eve of the special voting for the provincial council elections, expressing their refusal towards it.