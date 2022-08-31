Sadrist paramilitary commander succumbed to Green Zone wounds

Shafaq News/ A prominent leading figure in the pro-Sadrist Saraya al-Salam (The Peace Companies) has succumbed to wounds he sustained during the Green Zone clashes on October 29, a source revealed on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Kadhem al-Sabti, code-named Abu Geith al-Muselmawi, passed away in a hospital in Baghdad earlier today.

Abu Geith served as a deputy commander of Saraya al-Salam's "al-Kefl regiment", a paramilitary group affiliated with the Sadrist movement in Babel.