Sadrist paramilitary commander succumbed to Green Zone wounds

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-31T15:37:31+0000
Sadrist paramilitary commander succumbed to Green Zone wounds

Shafaq News/ A prominent leading figure in the pro-Sadrist Saraya al-Salam (The Peace Companies) has succumbed to wounds he sustained during the Green Zone clashes on October 29, a source revealed on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Kadhem al-Sabti, code-named Abu Geith al-Muselmawi, passed away in a hospital in Baghdad earlier today.

Abu Geith served as a deputy commander of Saraya al-Salam's "al-Kefl regiment", a paramilitary group affiliated with the Sadrist movement in Babel.

