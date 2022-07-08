Report

Sadrist officeholders will not be ousted under the CF government, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-08T12:57:45+0000
Shafaq News/ Government positions held by Sadrist officeholders will remain untouched under the reign of the next government, a member of the Coordination Framework's parliamentary bloc said on Friday.

"The Coordination Framework (CF) will proceed with forming a new government after al-Adha holidays," Lawmaker Aref al-Mohami told Shafaq News Agency, "the government positions of the Sadrist movement are untouchable despite its withdrawal from the political scene."

"The latest tweet by the State of Law bloc leader, Nouri al-Maliki, was clear. The upcoming government will not ostracize or marginalize the parties that took part in the political process and the election; even if they withdrew."

