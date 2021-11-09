Sadrist movement undermines the outcomes of the Coordination Framework meetings with the three Presidents 

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson for the Sadrist movement undermined the outcomes of the Coordination Framework with the three presidents held yesterday, Monday, stressing that naming the Prime Minister is an entitlement of the movement.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, former MP Riad al-Masoudi said, "the meeting of the Coordination Framework with the three presidents did not address pivotal issues. It is a sequel to a series of meetings that end with no material solution."

"All the political parties in Iraq shall recognize the will of the Iraqi people and the election results. Consequently, we do not tolerate the appeasement and mutual compromisation meetings that are held under political and regional pressure."

"Appeasing others with parliamentary seats or government positions is not in the favor of the Iraqi people. Heading towards chaos, on the other side, does not benefit the people either. Those parties shall recognize the election results. They can actively participate in the political process via other roles. The political process cannot be limited to the participation in the government."

" The Sadrist bloc is the largest in the parliament. Therefore, it names the Prime Minister. The President of the Republic assigns and the parliamentary blocs' votes," he continued, "the meetings they are holding does not undermine the Sadrist movement's right."

"The Sadrist movement does not have any red flag on any candidate as long as his agenda does not contradict with the agenda of the movement."