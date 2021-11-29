Sadrist movement to the Coordination Framework: make up your mind

Shafaq News/ The Sadrist movement called on the forces of the Coordination Framework to recognize the October 10 election results and choose the role they intend to play in the political process.

The leading figure of the movement led by the Populist Shiite Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, Issam Hussein, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "since they failed to provide a single piece of evidence on election fraud, the forces rejecting its results shall abide by its outcomes."

"They have to present their agenda and make up their minds on how they want to partake in the election process: from the government or opposition. So far, they do not have a clear position."