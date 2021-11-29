Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Sadrist movement to the Coordination Framework: make up your mind

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-29T11:57:03+0000
Sadrist movement to the Coordination Framework: make up your mind

Shafaq News/ The Sadrist movement called on the forces of the Coordination Framework to recognize the October 10 election results and choose the role they intend to play in the political process.

The leading figure of the movement led by the Populist Shiite Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, Issam Hussein, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "since they failed to provide a single piece of evidence on election fraud, the forces rejecting its results shall abide by its outcomes."

"They have to present their agenda and make up their minds on how they want to partake in the election process: from the government or opposition. So far, they do not have a clear position."

related

Al-Sadr to boycott the upcoming parliamentary elections

Date: 2021-07-15 07:41:35
Al-Sadr to boycott the upcoming parliamentary elections

Al-Sadr reveals his position from Al-Kadhimi's changes in the public office

Date: 2020-09-14 19:49:25
Al-Sadr reveals his position from Al-Kadhimi's changes in the public office

al-Sadr specifies seven points for Iraq to exit from "dependency on others"

Date: 2021-10-16 17:41:53
al-Sadr specifies seven points for Iraq to exit from "dependency on others"

I will not allow another postponement of the elections, Al-Sadr said

Date: 2021-01-19 17:59:35
I will not allow another postponement of the elections, Al-Sadr said

Al-Sadr calls al-Kadhimi: Iraq enemies are trying to create chaos

Date: 2021-11-07 11:05:44
Al-Sadr calls al-Kadhimi: Iraq enemies are trying to create chaos

Al-Sadr urges IHEC to expedite the announcement of the election results

Date: 2021-10-11 14:27:37
Al-Sadr urges IHEC to expedite the announcement of the election results

Al-Sadr condemns parties seeking to disturb security in Iraq to delay or cancel the elections

Date: 2021-04-23 21:06:06
Al-Sadr condemns parties seeking to disturb security in Iraq to delay or cancel the elections

The Sadrist bloc will form new "strong and capable" coalitions, MP says

Date: 2021-10-17 15:15:28
The Sadrist bloc will form new "strong and capable" coalitions, MP says