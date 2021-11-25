Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Sadrist movement to sue two former Education Ministers

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-25T13:37:30+0000
Sadrist movement to sue two former Education Ministers

Shafaq News/ The Sadrist movement's Politburo filed lawsuits against two former ministers and two Director-Generals who served in the Ministry of Education.

The media office of the movement said that "two lawsuits were filed against two Ministers who took office after 2015, lawsuits against a former head of the stationary department, the owner of al-Nahrain Publisher, and a private publisher who unlawfully monopolized the publishing of state curricula."

"We have enough official documents to prove the corruption charges in the Ministry departments," the statement continued, "other lawsuits will also be filed as soon as the final reports are ready."

related

The Sadrist bloc will form new "strong and capable" coalitions, MP says

Date: 2021-10-17 15:15:28
The Sadrist bloc will form new "strong and capable" coalitions, MP says

Sadrist movement opens the door for recruitment in the Iraqi state 

Date: 2021-11-15 16:48:15
Sadrist movement opens the door for recruitment in the Iraqi state 

Sadrist movement reveals the "form" of its electoral list

Date: 2020-11-19 09:20:03
Sadrist movement reveals the "form" of its electoral list

The Sadrist Movement: all appeals and complaints should be solved by law

Date: 2021-10-21 15:21:56
The Sadrist Movement: all appeals and complaints should be solved by law

Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

Date: 2021-11-17 13:21:38
Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

10 injuries in clashes between the Sadrist movement supporters and protestors in Nasiriyah

Date: 2020-11-27 13:56:11
10 injuries in clashes between the Sadrist movement supporters and protestors in Nasiriyah

The Sadrist welcomes the political work with independents

Date: 2021-10-22 21:02:06
The Sadrist welcomes the political work with independents

Al-Sadr: dissolving the armed factions is a condition for participating in the government

Date: 2021-11-18 15:49:31
Al-Sadr: dissolving the armed factions is a condition for participating in the government