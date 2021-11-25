Sadrist movement to sue two former Education Ministers

Shafaq News/ The Sadrist movement's Politburo filed lawsuits against two former ministers and two Director-Generals who served in the Ministry of Education.

The media office of the movement said that "two lawsuits were filed against two Ministers who took office after 2015, lawsuits against a former head of the stationary department, the owner of al-Nahrain Publisher, and a private publisher who unlawfully monopolized the publishing of state curricula."

"We have enough official documents to prove the corruption charges in the Ministry departments," the statement continued, "other lawsuits will also be filed as soon as the final reports are ready."