Sadrist movement supporters protest in Nineveh 

Shafaq News / Hundreds of the Sadrist movement supporters demonstrated in Nineveh on Monday.

Shafaq News agency correspondent reported that the demonstrators gathered in Bartella district upon the call of the Sadrist movement who called on its supporters to organize demonstrators in all Iraqi governorates.

He added that the protests are taking place at the Nineveh plane only.

The Iraqi street is going through growing tension after both the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework called on their supporters to take the streets of Baghdad.