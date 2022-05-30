Sadrist movement row with rivals is "white revolution", MP says

Shafaq News/ A lawmaker said that the Sadrist movement is in the midst of a "white revolution" that reflects the Iraqi people's desire to end the quota system.

In a tweet he shared earlier today, Monday, Spokesperson to the Sadrist movement Haidar al-Haddad al-Khafaji said that the "political impasse" is a conflict between "the public will to throw out the quota system" and parties "benefiting from it."

"It is a white revolution to restructure the political process and destroy its foundations without shedding blood," the legislator said.

Al-Khafaji's tweet featured the hashtags of "reform project" and "Iraqi parliament rising".