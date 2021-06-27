Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Sadrist movement launches a hashtag to dismiss the Iraqi Minister of Electricity

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-27T15:54:28+0000
Sadrist movement launches a hashtag to dismiss the Iraqi Minister of Electricity

Shafaq News/ The account of the so-called "Minister of the Leader", who is close to the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr, launched today a hashtag to dismiss the Minister of Electricity, minutes after al-Sadr's tweet about the power outages the country suffers from.

In a series of tweets, Al-Sadr attributed the deteriorating reality of the electric power supply in Iraq to 18 reasons, suggesting 15 solutions to the problem.

Al-Sadr also submitted three demands to the government to solve the crisis, warning, "We will not remain silent about this obvious failure. We will have a stance."

related

The State of Law comments on the Sadrist’ accusation

Date: 2021-01-04 12:35:37
The State of Law comments on the Sadrist’ accusation