Sadrist movement launches a hashtag to dismiss the Iraqi Minister of Electricity

Shafaq News/ The account of the so-called "Minister of the Leader", who is close to the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr, launched today a hashtag to dismiss the Minister of Electricity, minutes after al-Sadr's tweet about the power outages the country suffers from.

In a series of tweets, Al-Sadr attributed the deteriorating reality of the electric power supply in Iraq to 18 reasons, suggesting 15 solutions to the problem.

Al-Sadr also submitted three demands to the government to solve the crisis, warning, "We will not remain silent about this obvious failure. We will have a stance."