Sadrist military commander shot dead in Maysan

Shafaq News/ A commander of Saraya al-Salam (The Peace Companies), the military wing of the Sadrist movement, in Maysan's capital city, Amarah, a source revealed on on Saturday evening.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the young commander, Abbas Dinar al-Shuwayli, was shot dead in al-Hussein neighborhood, downtown Amarah.

Preliminary inquiries, according to the source, hint at links to the assassination of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq leading figure, Wisam al-Alyawi, who was killed in a demonstration nearly two years ago.