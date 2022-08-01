Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Sadrist leading figure demands al-Ameri withdraw from the Coordination Framework

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-01T11:12:06+0000
Sadrist leading figure demands al-Ameri withdraw from the Coordination Framework

Shafaq News/ The chairperson of the Sadrist movement's Politburo, Ahmed al-Mutayri, called on the head of al-Fatah bloc, Hadi al-Ameri, to withdraw from the Coordination Framework and avoid "half measures".

Addressing the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement, al-Ameri warned that demonstrations might spiral out of control, urging the Shiite rivals to exercise "self-restraint".

"Your rhetoric should be addressing the Coordination Framework, not us," al-Mutayri said addressing al-Ameri, "We are not seeking blood or strife."

"Take a closer look at the statements of your allies. You can either announce your withdrawal or remain with them in the Coordination of the strife they want," said al-Mutayri.

"We, and our leadership, give you the benefit of the doubt. However, half measures are detrimental. How could you ask us to negotiate with a person threatening a patriotic leader, a noble man, and an heir of al-Sadr creed? How could we negotiate with someone who threatened to kill him?"

"You all know that Mr. [Nouri] al-Maliki has spoken about it again and again," he continued, "Sayyid al-Sadr asked you to condemn those leaked audio recordings, but you did not."

"We want action, not words: order the treacherous demonstration at noon, because they seek strife in it," he concluded, "strife is worse than killing."

related

CF reveals the new parliamentary seats after Al-Sadr's withdrawal

Date: 2022-06-16 14:32:01
CF reveals the new parliamentary seats after Al-Sadr's withdrawal

Coordination Framework to mend fences with al-Sadr following the Kurds' reconciliation

Date: 2022-05-28 09:00:02
Coordination Framework to mend fences with al-Sadr following the Kurds' reconciliation

The Sadrists and the Coordination Framework to hold a third meeting in Najaf

Date: 2022-01-02 16:02:08
The Sadrists and the Coordination Framework to hold a third meeting in Najaf

Al-Sadr calls the independent deputies to form a government within 15 days

Date: 2022-05-04 16:06:02
Al-Sadr calls the independent deputies to form a government within 15 days

Al-Sadr will not participate in a  government with Al-Maliki, official says

Date: 2022-01-06 08:30:14
Al-Sadr will not participate in a  government with Al-Maliki, official says

Scheduled to meet tomorrow..forming a bloc of 40 independent MPs is unlikely, lawmaker says

Date: 2022-05-07 19:31:24
Scheduled to meet tomorrow..forming a bloc of 40 independent MPs is unlikely, lawmaker says

Al-Ameri to UNAMI chief: Coordination Framework endorses the Independent MPs' initiative

Date: 2022-06-01 18:18:47
Al-Ameri to UNAMI chief: Coordination Framework endorses the Independent MPs' initiative

Agreement of the Framework and al-Sadr is Iraq's potion, MP says

Date: 2022-02-09 15:12:34
Agreement of the Framework and al-Sadr is Iraq's potion, MP says