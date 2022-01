Shafaq News / Sadrist leader, Muslim Abu al-Reesh was found dead yesterday night in Maysan governorate.

A source told Shafaq News agency that Abu al-Reesh's body was found in a house in al-Shishan area, with 11 bullets all over it.

Abu al-Reesh is accused of the assassination of Wissam al-Alyawi, a leader in Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq.

Al-Alyawi and his brother were killed in an attack launched by unidentified armed men on a headquarters of the Asa'ib, during the October 2019 protests.